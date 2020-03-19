Hardworking doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus pandemic are being given free coffee to get through their shift thanks to the generosity of Aussies.

Sometimes when you're in the middle of a shift all you want is a good cup of coffee to get you through it.

And if there's anyone who feels that the most at the moment it's our doctors and nurses.

Working on the front line during Australia's coronavirus epidemic, hospital and health workers continue to put themselves at risk as they work around the clock to treat people and try to contain the infection's spread.

To say thank you, one Aussie has organised a fundraiser so doctors and nurses can get a good cup of coffee for free.

Kaylie Smith has already reached her goal on Go Fund Me of $5000 in three days.

"We are trying to help our local healthcare professionals by buying them a coffee, tea or snack during the COVID-19 crisis - we are starting with serving coffee, tea and snacks every night at (Sydney hospital) Royal North Shore Hospital via Short Black Night Shift," Ms Smith wrote.

"We are looking to raise funds from our local community to show our support and care as these healthcare heroes are on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis. From talking to local doctors and nurses their number one ask was for a good coffee to get them through a shift.

"We are donating 100 per cent of funds to a coffee cart called Short Black Night Shift who is already visiting hospitals in Sydney to deliver coffee nightly."

Ms Smith said all funds raised would be sent directly to Short Black Night Shift from Go Fund Me.

The fundraiser is now being expanded to deliver free coffee and treats to other hospitals, starting the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.

Originally published as Thousands raised for hospital staff coffees