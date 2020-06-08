Menu
Damian Lawton was killed in a crash in Maryborough.
Thousands raised to give crash victim special send-off

Carlie Walker
8th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
ALMOST $2800 has been raised to celebrate the life of Damian Lawton, 26, who was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car in Maryborough on May 30.

His father, Ronald Lawton, started the fundraiser in the days after the crash and so far 49 people have donated.

He is aiming to raise $7000 for Damian's wake.

Last week Ronald and Damian's girlfriend Rayleigh Burke shared their grief in the aftermath of the crash, which happened at the intersection of Woodstock and Neptune streets.

It is alleged police were called out in response to complaints of excessive noise.

Damian was allegedly evading police when he ran through a stop sign on his motorcycle and collided with a Holden Barina.

He died at the scene.

To make a donation, click here.

