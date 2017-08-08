24°
News

How community raised $8700 in 36 hours for sick Bay midwife

Carlie Walker
| 8th Aug 2017 11:53 AM
Hervey Bay midwife Dianne Francis has the support of the whole Fraser Coast behind her after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.
Hervey Bay midwife Dianne Francis has the support of the whole Fraser Coast behind her after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Fraser Coast community has thrown its support behind a Hervey Bay midwife who has been diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain tumour.

In less than three days, 86 people have made donations and raised a total of $8700.

Dianne Francis, a mother of five and much-loved nurse at Hervey Bay Hospital, was recently diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma.

She began her first round of radiation and chemotherapy last week.

A God Fund Me page was started to provide financial assistance for Dianne and to send her family on their first real holiday together.

The page was started by Dianne's colleague Pam Harsant.

"Di has a battle ahead of her now but is fighting this how she faces most challenges in her life, head on and remaining positive for her five kids, who give her a reason to fight every single day," Ms Harsant wrote in a post on the Go Fund Me page.

"She became a midwife in 1997 and has spent the last 20 years of her life helping families bringing joy and life into their worlds which she has loved with a passion."

Ms Harsant said she was hoping the funds would allow the family to take their dream holiday together.

"Di makes an impact on everybody she meets, so it's about time that she received some special treatment in return. 

"Let's allow impossible dreams for her to become reality and give her and her children something to cherish and remember.

"Thank you all for your support and please remember no matter how big or small it is, it matters and makes a difference and what an incredible thing we can as a group do to give back some happiness to such a wonderful deserving person."

Click here to make a donation.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast hervey bay hervey bay hospital midwife

REVEALED: How many Fraser Coast businesses have gone bust

REVEALED: How many Fraser Coast businesses have gone bust

New figures have revealed the number of individuals and businesses that have declared insolvency in the last financial quarter.

End of era for Blockbuster franchise in Hervey Bay

CLOSING DOWN: Blockbuster franchisee Heather Wehl is sad to see her business in Hervey Bay come to an end but she's looking forward to saying cheers to the next fabulous chapter.

The business opened a bit over 30 years ago.

MP takes whale fight to parliament

MORE HELP NEEDED: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen wants more to be done to help stranded whales.

He wants better communication in government ranks.

'I've got my life back': He lost 23kg in eleven weeks

Stuart Watson has lost a 24kg over the last 12 weeks through the Max's Challenge held at Maryborough Fitness Health and Bodyworks.

"At my heaviest I weighed 138kg.”

Local Partners

Mum who started study later in life wins major traineeship award

She was working at a training provider when she became inspired to gain a qualification of her own.

Maryborough skatepark to close to be be upgraded

Mt Perry skate-park is a step closer.

Skaters will need to practice at a new spot for the next month.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

TODAY host Karl Stefanovic has sent a clear message to federal politicians holding up same-sex couples being granted the right to marry.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Can Judah Kelly save The Voice?

The Voice winner Judah Kelly had enjoyed chart success.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly’s album has enjoyed a top five debut.

Anna Faris reveals 'loneliness' before Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris

"I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

Wests ready to take chance in the finals

OFF: Timothy Payne runs with the ball for Wests against Isis earlier this season.

Side qualified for finals after Easts loss on Sunday

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have announced their separation.

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over.

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Great House - Great VALUE

51 Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Large bedrooms with 2 baths master with ensuite 2 Living areas including media room Good side access approx. 2.9m Solar and Water tank and LPG hot water and...

Bush and beach hobby farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 2 3 $650,000

Under 15 minutes to beaches, Stocklands, restaurant, cafes and airport in Hervey Bay 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees plus cleared acreage.

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 $439,000

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Must be sold- Elevated Position

10 Jensen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Open plan living Timber Floors Throughout 1000 m2 Elevated Block Close To Shops/Hospital Returning $280.00 p/w

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up

Three Gladstone estate developments flop in three months

The balance of Brookview Estate was for sale.

Two of three estates sold after hitting the market.

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community