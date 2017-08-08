How community raised $8700 in 36 hours for sick Bay midwife

Hervey Bay midwife Dianne Francis has the support of the whole Fraser Coast behind her after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

THE Fraser Coast community has thrown its support behind a Hervey Bay midwife who has been diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain tumour.

In less than three days, 86 people have made donations and raised a total of $8700.

Dianne Francis, a mother of five and much-loved nurse at Hervey Bay Hospital, was recently diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma.

She began her first round of radiation and chemotherapy last week.

A God Fund Me page was started to provide financial assistance for Dianne and to send her family on their first real holiday together.

The page was started by Dianne's colleague Pam Harsant.

"Di has a battle ahead of her now but is fighting this how she faces most challenges in her life, head on and remaining positive for her five kids, who give her a reason to fight every single day," Ms Harsant wrote in a post on the Go Fund Me page.

"She became a midwife in 1997 and has spent the last 20 years of her life helping families bringing joy and life into their worlds which she has loved with a passion."

Ms Harsant said she was hoping the funds would allow the family to take their dream holiday together.

"Di makes an impact on everybody she meets, so it's about time that she received some special treatment in return.



"Let's allow impossible dreams for her to become reality and give her and her children something to cherish and remember.



"Thank you all for your support and please remember no matter how big or small it is, it matters and makes a difference and what an incredible thing we can as a group do to give back some happiness to such a wonderful deserving person."

