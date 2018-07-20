Menu
Thousands to be affected by planned power cut

Inge Hansen
by
20th Jul 2018 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:21 PM
ERGON Energy will have a planned outage early tomorrow to carry out urgent repairs to equipment in the Howard substation.

Power will be out from 3am to 5am.

This will affect the power supply to about 4500 customers supplied from the substation including those in Burrum Heads, Howard, Torbanlea, Pacific Haven, Toogoom and Takura.

Ergon has tried to balance the need for the work to be done at short notice and scheduling it at a time which will minimise the inconvenience to customers.

