Thousands travel far and wide for region's Over 50s Expo

Blake Antrobus
| 4th Aug 2017 2:24 PM

IT WAS not just the balmy beaches and great weather, but the region's premier mature-aged festival that drew Dorothy Norman from the reaches of Doncaster in Victoria.

Ms Norman was one of more than 1300 people who attended the Over 50s Lifestyle Expo yesterday.

Having travelled between the Fraser Coast and Victoria for the past 20 years, Ms Norman said the expo was one of the major events that drew her into the region this year.

And with everything she needed to know about the area's mature-age lifestyle services at her fingertips, she said she was "much more aware" of what the region could offer.

"It's nice this exhibit is being held, it lets people know what's available in the region, Ms Norman said.

She said it was the fantastic natural beauty of the Fraser Coast that kept drawing her back.

"The beach is beautiful; there's plenty of room and great weather," she said.

"I'm more likely to visit and see what's available thanks to this expo."

Seniors expo - Dorothy Norman at the 60's & Better display.
Seniors expo - Dorothy Norman at the 60's & Better display. Alistair Brightman

The Over 50s Lifestyle Expo, renamed from the Seniors Expo, showcased the region's services from businesses, government departments and community groups for those over the age of 50.

Stalls offering anything from exercise groups to hearing aids were on display, complete with live entertainment from Tamworth Fame, Country Blue, HUMPS and the Fraser Coast Chorus.

Scarecrows became a major part of the displays as a judging competition for the region's best scarecrow was held.

Organiser Julie de Waard said the event's appeal to older generations was due to the combination of information and entertainment available to visitors.

"It lets people understand what's happening across the Fraser Coast, and gives them a chance to unwind with the presentations and performances," Ms de Waard said.

"So far it's become the one-stop shop for people to find out about support services here."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

fccommunity over 50s lifestyle expo

