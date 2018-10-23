UPDATE: Wire damage blamed for major power outage

Thousands of Fraser Coast homes have no power due to an unplanned outage

Thousands of Fraser Coast homes have no power due to an unplanned outage

UPDATE (4.20PM): DAMAGE to an earth wire has been blamed for a power outage that has left thousands of Fraser Coast homes in the dark.

About 4545 homes across more than 17 suburbs are affected.

A spokesman from Ergon Energy said three crews were on scene and power would likely be restored in the next hour or two.

He told the Chronicle the fault occurred when an earth wire came into contact with a conduit following windy conditions on the Fraser Coast.

EARLIER (4.00PM): ERGON Energy is scrambling to restore power to thousands of Fraser Coast homes after an outage on Tuesday afternoon.

About 4545 homes in Beelbi Creek, Burgowan, Burrum Heads, Burrum River, Burrum Town, Burrum, Craignish, Dundowran, Howard, Maryborough, Pacific Haven, Pialba, Point Vernon, Takura, Toogoom, Torbanlea, and Urangan have been left without electricity since 2.20pm.

A spokesman from Ergon Energy said the cause was likely because of damage requiring emergency repairs.

It is not known when power will be restored.

More to come.