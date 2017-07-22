UPDATE: Power has been restored to thousands of homes

There is a power outage across the Fraser Coast.

UPDATE: A spokesman from Ergon Energy says it is unclear what caused a power outage on the Fraser Coast on Saturday night.

He said the system was restarted and power was restored about 20 minutes after the outage without having to deploy any crews.

The spokesman said an animal or branch touching a powerline could sometimes disturb the system.

EARLIER: More than 10,000 people across the Fraser Coast have been left without power.

Suburbs affected include Torquay, Nikenbah, Wondunna, Eli Waters, Dundowran, Craignish, Dundowran Beach, Urraween, Pialba, Burrum Heads, Point Vernon and Toogoom,

It is unclear at this stage what has caused the outage.

A message on Ergon's website states the loss of supply is due to damage requiring emergency repairs and fault finding is in progress.

Ergon is working to restore power.