A threat of violence was made towards students at Noosa District State High School over the weekend. Police are currently investigating and say students and staff are not in danger.
Crime

Violent social media threat to students taken 'seriously'

Ashley Carter
25th Feb 2020 10:15 AM
POLICE are investigating after a threat was made towards students at Noosa District High School over the weekend on social media.

School principal Brett Burgess this morning told the Daily a threat of violence had been made by an ex-student to current students and that the school was taking all necessary precautions.

"You take these things seriously these days," he said.

In an email sent to parents yesterday afternoon, Mr Burgess said the school was "working with the police today about a potential threat made on social media over the weekend".

Parents were advised that police would be stationed outside the school at pick-up time as a precaution.

Police were stationed out the front of Noosa District State High School yesterday. Photo: Google
"Staff have been advised to follow any emergency procedures should they be needed," Mr Burgess said in the email.

Cooroy Police officer-in-charge Sergeant Mal Scott said police were interviewing students about the threat as investigations continued.

"However we do not believe any student or teacher is in any danger or potential danger at this time," he said.

Sgt Scott said the social media threat had since been deleted and police were dealing with a 16-year-old boy.

