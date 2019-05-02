30 teens filmed in wild brawl

The teens brawling inside the shopping centre was allegedly a prearranged fight.

Shocking video shows a gang of teens gathered in a shopping centre for a brawl on the outskirts of Perth on Tuesday afternoon.

Three people were allegedly assaulted by the gang of teens, including a good Samaritan trying to assist security guards, and two police officers, according to police.

About 30 teenagers gathered inside the centre in front of shocked people trying to do their shopping, in a scene that WA police described as confronting. The gang of teens had prearranged the fight and organised to meet about 4pm, according to police.

Police are now hunting for those involved.

A video of the brawl on Community News showed part of the shocking fight between a group outside a Woolworths inside the centre.

A group of teens fight outside a Woolworths.

"One person has been arrested, (now) assisting police with their investigations," WA Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Craig Donaldson said yesterday.

He said a male, 52, was assaulted as he stepped in to try and help security break up the brawling teens, along with two police officers.

One of the alleged offenders escaped without being arrested, according to police.

"There were a few involved, but there were quite a few who weren't involved," said Mr Donaldson, asking anyone with information to come forward.

"It's those that weren't involved that we've asked to give us a call on Crimestoppers, to help identify the key ringleaders."

Anyone with information is urged to contact WA Police or Crimestoppers.