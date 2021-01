A person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Maryborough this morning. Picture: Heidi Petith

A person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Maryborough this morning. Picture: Heidi Petith

A person involved in a car crash at Maryborough this morning has been taken to hospital.

The two-vehicle accident happened on Alice St and Pallas St about 10.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics initially assessed three people but only one needed to go to hospital.

Three men in hospital after separate crashes

They were taken to Hervey Bay in a stable condition.

All genders and ages are unknown at this stage.