Three boys from Coffs now ‘XBerts’ in their field

AN App developed by three friends from Coffs Harbour is making waves in the business world.

Co-founder Aaron Wittman and data scientist Steve Ayers have been friends since kindergarten and attended John Paul College together until Year 10.

Then Aaron went to Jetty High and met co-founder Troy Brown in years 11 and 12.

The three got to know each other and have been friends ever since and now have 25 years of combined experience in their relevant fields and in project and business management.

The XBert App helps businesses keep their books up to date. It analyzes and monitors existing cloud accounting software, alerting users to risks, errors, and business patterns.

It aims to streamline bookkeeping processes and improve productivity and workflow while allowing greater collaboration with staff and clients.

The trio has plans to go global with their app and have a special deal for Advocate readers who can enter a coupon (COFFSXB) at either sign up, or after their 14-day free trial, to receive an additional three months free.

"We will reach out to them to seek feedback and hear what they have to say. We're keen to help local businesses stay a step ahead and get on the path to success," Troy said.

Before joining forces Troy founded and ran a successful marketing agency for 12 years. He then founded and ran a digital agency for eight years. He and his teams delivered projects in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia for blue-chip and government clients. He specialises in advertising, digital marketing, and digital product development.

Aaron has a Bachelor of Information Science and extensive experience working in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and India. For seven years, he was chief operating officer of one of Australia's most successful online learning companies, managing and directing the technology output of over 70 staff members.

Steven is a degree-qualified information technology professional with broad experience across key industries and blue-chip companies including Macquarie Group, Thomson Reuters and Diageo. He is a specialist in all aspects of data, including analysis, sourcing, integrations, data modelling, databases, data warehouses, statistical analysis and forecast models.