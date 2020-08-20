Three bushfires burn across state as winds fuel flames

Three large bushfires are burning across Queensland today, fuelled by strong winds and dry conditions.

The Queensland bushfire season has been sparked by strong winds and dry conditions, with three blazes burning across the state today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently battling bushfires at Clemant, north of Townsville, in South Nanango and in the Mount Barney National Park, south of Boonah.

The Clemant fire, currently at advice level, is burning in the Clemant State Forest next to the Bruce Hwy.

The bushfire at Duranban, in northern New South Wales has burnt more than 360ha.

Multiple Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and fire crews are working to contain the fire, with smoke impacting surrounding areas including the Bruce Hwy.

Police are directing traffic as required. Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are at the Mt Barney National Park bushfire, located between Upper Logan Road and Klan Road.

STAY INFORMED: CLEMANT (north of Townsville) bushfire as at 1pm Thur 20 Aug Bushfire warning level: ADVICE Queensland... Posted by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES on Wednesday, 19 August 2020

The fire broke out early today and was posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters were working to contain the blaze, including backburning operations.

Nearby residents around Mount Barney and Palen Creek may be affected by smoke.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning in South Nanango.

The fire broke out yesterday and was posing no threat to property at this time.

Further south in northern New South Wales, a large bushfire at Duranbah has now burnt over 360ha.

Crews from the NSW Rural Fire Service have spent the morning dampening down the area after fire swept through.

It comes after water bombing aircraft and heavy plant were employed to contain the breakout on the northeastern corner of the fire.

Existing trails were used to put in containment lines.

Tactical burns on the northwestern side of the fire were also successful.

