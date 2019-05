No injuries were reported from a three-car crash at Tinana.

EMERGENCY services have made the scene of a three-car crash in Tinana safe.

No injuries were reported from the incident on the corner of Gympie and Paddington Roads about 3.25pm Friday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew attended and left the scene about 4pm.