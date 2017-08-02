Two in hospital after three-car crash on Fraser Coast

TWO people have been transported to hospital after a three-car crash in Dundathu,
The crash happened about 8.15am on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said two people were taken to hospital, one with symptoms of shock and the other with seatbelt injuries.
The other driver was uninjured.
