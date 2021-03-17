Police are at the scene of a three car crash on Granville Bridge.

Police are at the scene of a three car crash on Granville Bridge.

Police are at the scene of a three-car crash on Granville Bridge.

The crash happened about 8.45am on Wednesday and is delaying traffic into Maryborough and Granville.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said there were no injuries and paramedics were not required at the scene.

The crash is causing a hazard and motorists in the area are being asked to proceed with caution.

The spokesman said it was unknown if heavy rain in the area had contributed to the crash.

Originally published as Three-car crash on M’boro bridge causes delays