Three-car crash wraps up busy weekend for emergency services

CHAOS ON THE ROADS: Three vehicles were involved in a Booral and Keen Rd intersection crash yesterday. Three people taken to hospital in a stable condition. Cody Fox

A THREE-car crash along a Hervey Bay road was one of many keeping emergency services in the Fraser Coast busy at the weekend.

A 19-year-old woman was one of three injured after she was rear-ended while travelling along Booral Rd about 1.45pm yesterday.

The force of the crash spun the young woman's car into the middle of the road before a third car swerved out of the way and ended up in a roadside ditch.

All three were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash was the latest in a series of accidents throughout Saturday and Sunday, with another three-car crash out at Booyal only 24 hours before.

An army truck was one of three cars involved in the crash about 11.20am on the Bruce Hwy.

At the same time, paramedics, police and firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Alice and Tooley Sts in Maryborough.

The Chronicle understands one of the vehicles collided with a power pole during the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both men suffered minor injuries and were taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.