Three people were taken to hospital following three crashes on the Fraser Coast yesterday.
News

Three car crashes on Fraser Coast roads

Jessica Lamb
by
13th Jan 2019 11:05 AM

MULTIPLE people have been taken to hospital following three car crashes on Fraser Coast roads this weekend.

An elderly man suffered a medical condition which caused the car he was driving to crash off Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd at 2.30pm yesterday.

The man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.

About 11pm, the driver of a car which crashed off a dirt road in Poona escaped injury after the vehicle caught fire.

The Chronicle understands the car ignited after the initial crash near Poona Rd.

At the same time in Hervey Bay, three people were assessed by paramedics after a two-car crash where one vehicle rolled on Honiton St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said all patients were stable with non-life-threatening injuries and two females were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital following the Torquay incident.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

