MULTIPLE people have been taken to hospital following three car crashes on Fraser Coast roads this weekend.

An elderly man suffered a medical condition which caused the car he was driving to crash off Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd at 2.30pm yesterday.

The man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.

About 11pm, the driver of a car which crashed off a dirt road in Poona escaped injury after the vehicle caught fire.

The Chronicle understands the car ignited after the initial crash near Poona Rd.

At the same time in Hervey Bay, three people were assessed by paramedics after a two-car crash where one vehicle rolled on Honiton St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said all patients were stable with non-life-threatening injuries and two females were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital following the Torquay incident.