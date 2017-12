Three cars were involved in the crash in Pialba.

THREE cars were involved in a crash in Pialba about 11.15am Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Central Ave and Boat Harbour Dr where it was believed a Mitsubishi Outlander rear-ended a Hyundai Excel.

It is understood the Hyundai Excel then rear-ended the Nissan Pulsar in front.

Initial reports suggest four people were involved in the crash.

No one was seriously injured.