Three cars in M'boro crash

THREE cars were involved in a traffic crash in Maryborough on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to Alice St and Pallas St about 11am after reports of a collision.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE HERE>>

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was not known how many people were involved in the crash.

Upon assessment at the crash scene, the spokesman said no one was seriously injured and no one was transported to hospital for treatment.

It is unknown how the incident was caused.