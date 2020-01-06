Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three people have been charged with breaching total fire bans on days of significant fire danger - two of which for allegedly cooking in the open.
Three people have been charged with breaching total fire bans on days of significant fire danger - two of which for allegedly cooking in the open. Contributed
Crime

Food cooks charged for breaching fire bans

6th Jan 2020 1:01 PM

Three people have been charged with breaching a total fire ban amid significantly elevated fire danger across NSW.

The incidents occurred on Saturday and Sunday at Cooma in NSW's south, Tarro near Maitland and Countegany south of Queanbeyan.

The former two incidents allegedly involved attempts to light an open fire for cooking, while the latter involved the lighting of several small fires.

The three accused have been issued court attendance notices and will appear in NSW courts within the next three months.

Another man was on the weekend charged with allegedly using power tools which sparked a 25-hectare blaze at Marsden Park, northwest of Sydney.

A fire believed to be lit by fireworks on Sunday evening also burned a grassed area at Sydney Olympic Park.

At least 60 homes were destroyed in blazes across southern NSW on Saturday, taking to 576 the number of houses razed since New Year's Eve.

The state experienced severe to extreme fire danger on Saturday.

bushfires fire ban heat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HISTORY: M’boro changed rail industry forever

        premium_icon HISTORY: M’boro changed rail industry forever

        News Maryborough has a very proud industrial heritage, one aspect of which is the production of locomotives

        • 6th Jan 2020 12:03 PM
        Hervey Bay icon to be demolished today

        premium_icon Hervey Bay icon to be demolished today

        News "Its replacement will be an even bigger asset to the community."

        Woman airlifted off Fraser after possible Irukandji sting

        premium_icon Woman airlifted off Fraser after possible Irukandji sting

        Breaking A woman has been airlifted off Fraser Island

        Hyne workers at ready as fire threatens sister mill

        premium_icon Hyne workers at ready as fire threatens sister mill

        Business With a bushfire breaking out in the township, some staff members have already lost...