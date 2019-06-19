Three charged with 1995 Brisbane gang rape

A Brisbane woman who was told potential evidence had been lost by police after she was allegedly gang raped on her 21st birthday in 1995 has seen her fight for justice take a major step forward.

The three men, who can't be identified for legal reasons, were yesterday charged over the historical gang rape.

Two of the men were extradited from interstate while a third man is currently in custody in Queensland for other matters.

A 53-year-old Adelaide man and a 43-year-old Sydney man were each granted bail on the conditions they surrender their passports and regularly report to police in their home states.

The third man, a 47-year-old from Brisbane, appeared via video link from prison where he is serving time for other matters.

All three matters were adjourned to July.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was allegedly attacked by a group of men at a Brisbane apartment in the early hours of the morning.

The woman has spent years fighting for justice, and earlier this year spoke to the ABC about her the alleged attack, which prompted State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington to get involved.

An ABC investigation from earlier this year revealed police had told the alleged victim that potential evidence including her dress, underwear and rape kit had been destroyed, according to secret recording and emails she obtained after pressing police to reopen the investigation.