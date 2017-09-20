Three cheers for Urangan Pier at annual festival

CELEBRATING THE PIER: Organisers are hoping for a picture-perfect day on Sunday, September 24, for the 32nd Fraser Lions Pier Festival.

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

A FISHING competition and family fun day will be held this Sunday in honour of one of Hervey Bay's most iconic attractions.

Thousands of locals and visitors take delight in walking on or fishing off the Urangan Pier each year but many are unaware that a small but dedicated Save the Pier Committee stopped the attraction from being completely demolished in 1985.

Organiser George Duck said this 32nd annual Fraser Lions Pier Festival would celebrate the pier's history with the Boat Club Fishing Club's fishing competition and many family-focused activities in the Pier Park precinct during the day, with proceeds going to the Fraser Lions Club of Hervey Bay and other local charities.

There will be a merry-go-round, rides, food and craft stalls, market stalls, lucky spinning wheels, vintage car display, face painting, camel rides and a magic act in the park from 8am to 3pm.

"It has a really great atmosphere with all the markets, food stalls and entertainment," Mr Duck said.

"It's a great tourist attraction and Pier Park is a lovely spot."

Mr Duck said anglers would start casting off the pier at 6am for the fishing competition.

He said it was well worth spending $3 for seniors and just $1 for juniors to enter, as there's plenty of prizes up for grabs, even if you don't get a bite.

"If you can't catch a fish, don't despair because local businesses have been very supportive and donated heaps of prizes and vouchers and there will be lots of random draws to give all entrants a chance to win," Mr Duck said.

"Last year every child at the presentation went home with a prize so don't rush away after the weigh-in closes." "Stay around and give the kids a chance to collect a prize."

The Fishermans Corner live weigh-in will operate from 6am to 12.30pm, with eligible species being whiting, bream, flathead, pike and gar.

The dead weigh-in will operate from 6am to 12.30pm, with good prizes for the heaviest fish of each of the eligible species, which include nearly all species, except sharks, rays, toads and vermin.

All fish weighed-in must be caught from the pier.

For more information about the fishing competition, phone George Duck on 0407 663 578.

Stall site bookings can still be made. Phone Lawrie West on 0448 358 289.