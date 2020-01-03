Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Three children injured riding bikes on rural properties

Ashley Pillhofer
3rd Jan 2020 7:47 AM
TWO children have been injured riding motorcycles at rural homes overnight.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said a young girl seriously injured her leg overnight at The Leap.

A male teen sustained arm and abdominal injuries during a separate incident at St Lawrence.

The incidents happened between 6 and 7pm.

Both were taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Another child was injured on Wednesday night at Crediton in a similar incident.

