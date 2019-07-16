Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Snorkelling at Wathumba Creek with Tasman Ventures. The business is one of three on the Fraser Coast that has entered the 2019 Queensland Tourism Awards.
Snorkelling at Wathumba Creek with Tasman Ventures. The business is one of three on the Fraser Coast that has entered the 2019 Queensland Tourism Awards. Contributed
News

Three Coast tourism bodies in the running for state awards

Blake Antrobus
by
16th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE leading Fraser Coast tourism operators are in the running to claim awards in the State's top tourism competition.

WetSide Water Park, Tasman Venture and Fraser Coast Tourism and Events have entered in this year's Queensland Tourism Awards alongside more than 200 other entrants across 28 different business, event and individual categories.

Gold, silver and bronze winners will be announced on November 8 on the Sunshine Coast, with gold winners gaining automatic entry in the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind said it was clear Fraser Coast operators were focussed on delivering "authentic and educational experiences”, with "WetSide Water Park teaching visitors about water and sustainability, Tasman Venture taking a conservation approach to whale watching, and Fraser Coast Tourism and Events delivering engaging information to regional visitors”.

"It is great that we continue to see a huge range of businesses enter the awards with both large and small operators from all corners of the state, spanning categories like restaurants and hospitality, accommodation providers, festival organisers and so many more,” Mr Gschwind said.

"This year's entrants across 28 categories reflect the diverse and dynamic range of tourism operators helping Queensland's tourism industry flourish.”

Mr Gschwind said international visitor expenditure had reached record highs in the state, with more than 2.7 million visitors spending up to $6 billion in Queensland in the year leading to March 2019.

"While these numbers are certainly positive, the industry faces intense global competition for market share and Queensland must continue to focus on quality and maximise opportunities to capture the attention of first-time and returning visitors from Australia and around the world,” he said.

fctourism fraser coast fraser coast tourism and events queensland queensland tourism awards queensland tourism industry council state government tasman venture wetside water park
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    QUICK RESPONSE: Bay crews have fire out in 10 minutes

    premium_icon QUICK RESPONSE: Bay crews have fire out in 10 minutes

    News Firefighters have extinguished a Hervey Bay fire within 10 minutes of being called

    Two famous rockers set to perform in Hervey Bay

    premium_icon Two famous rockers set to perform in Hervey Bay

    News Special guests Boom Crash Opera will also be performing.

    UPDATE: Bruce Hwy re-opened after car roll over

    premium_icon UPDATE: Bruce Hwy re-opened after car roll over

    News One side of the Bruce Hwy is closed after a car rolled in Torbanlea

    Fire disaster: Confused farmers feared breaking law

    premium_icon Fire disaster: Confused farmers feared breaking law

    Environment Farmers were worried they would break the law