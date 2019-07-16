Three Coast tourism bodies in the running for state awards

Snorkelling at Wathumba Creek with Tasman Ventures. The business is one of three on the Fraser Coast that has entered the 2019 Queensland Tourism Awards.

THREE leading Fraser Coast tourism operators are in the running to claim awards in the State's top tourism competition.

WetSide Water Park, Tasman Venture and Fraser Coast Tourism and Events have entered in this year's Queensland Tourism Awards alongside more than 200 other entrants across 28 different business, event and individual categories.

Gold, silver and bronze winners will be announced on November 8 on the Sunshine Coast, with gold winners gaining automatic entry in the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind said it was clear Fraser Coast operators were focussed on delivering "authentic and educational experiences”, with "WetSide Water Park teaching visitors about water and sustainability, Tasman Venture taking a conservation approach to whale watching, and Fraser Coast Tourism and Events delivering engaging information to regional visitors”.

"It is great that we continue to see a huge range of businesses enter the awards with both large and small operators from all corners of the state, spanning categories like restaurants and hospitality, accommodation providers, festival organisers and so many more,” Mr Gschwind said.

"This year's entrants across 28 categories reflect the diverse and dynamic range of tourism operators helping Queensland's tourism industry flourish.”

Mr Gschwind said international visitor expenditure had reached record highs in the state, with more than 2.7 million visitors spending up to $6 billion in Queensland in the year leading to March 2019.

"While these numbers are certainly positive, the industry faces intense global competition for market share and Queensland must continue to focus on quality and maximise opportunities to capture the attention of first-time and returning visitors from Australia and around the world,” he said.