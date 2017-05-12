Three 'Crimson Cuties' to turn 70 same day

Three members of the Crimson Cuties, the Hervey Bay Red Hat Ladies group, were born on the same date. Sue Genge, Faye Boaden and Rae Lewis turn 70 on May 13.

SUE Genge, Faye Boaden, and Rae Lewis were all born on the morning of May 13, 1947 in different parts of Australia.



Fate has brought them together and now the three Red Hat Ladies members are about to celebrate their 70th birthdays.



"I never really used to celebrate my birthday much before meeting Rae and Faye," Ms Grenge said.



"It's pretty unique and special to have friends born the same day."

Red Hat Ladies birthday celebration. Annie Perets

The Hervey Bay social branch goes under the name of Crimson Cuties and a rule is that on one's birthday month to wear a purple hat instead of the usual red.



Sporting beautiful purple headpieces, the birthday girls sat among their friends from the club for a birthday lunch.



The Red Hat Ladies is a social group where members get together to have fun.



