Three critical after terrifying stab attack

The scene of the stabbing at Hemmant. Photo: Mac Lyon/Seven News

The scene of the stabbing at Hemmant. Photo: Mac Lyon/Seven News

FOUR men were stabbed during an attack at a property in Brisbane's west on Saturday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to a rundown property on Lytton Road at Hemmant at 2.51am.

Two of the men were transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, one with shoulder injuries and the other with abdominal injuries.

A third man was transported in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital with head injuries.

The scene of the stabbing at Hemmant. Photo: Mac Lyon/Seven News

A fourth man with abdominal injuries was transported stable to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

Police are searching for those responsible.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.