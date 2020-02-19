Menu
The aftermath of a fire at Camp Hill where multiple crime scenes have been established. Picture: 9 News Queensland
Three dead in ‘horrific incident’ on Queensland street

by Kate Kyriacou, Chris Clarke, Patrick Billings, Jack McKay, Elise Williams
19th Feb 2020 10:19 AM
A MAJOR crime investigation is underway after three people - including children - were found dead on a Brisbane street following a car fire this morning.

Police and emergency services are on scene at Raven St in Camp Hill after three people died following a car fire. Police were called to the fire at 8.20am.

 

The burnt out car. Picture: Elise Williams.
Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed multiple patients had received severe burns. Children have been confirmed as among the dead.

The medical director was on scene.

 

Emergency Services on the scene at Raven St in Camp Hill. Picture: ABC Brisbane
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed fire investigators were responding to the incident.

Raven St has been blocked by crime tape at both ends, as police swarm around a car wrapped in orange plastic.

Large numbers of emergency services, including paramedics remain on the street, as nearby residents watch on.

"Today is a very sad day," Police Minister Mark Ryan said.

The scene at Raven St in Camp Hill, where three people, including children, have died. Picture: Elise Williams.
"I have just been informed by the Police Commissioner that three people have died, including children, in a horrific incident at Camp Hill this morning.

"All emergency services are on scene.

"The situation is at a very early stage. I am informed that police are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding this tragic set of events."

 

The scene at Raven St in Camp Hill, where three people, including children, have died. Picture: Elise Williams.
More to come.

