Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Three dead in horror crash, highway closed

by Anthony Piovesan
22nd Apr 2021 6:47 PM

 

Three people have died after two vehicles smashed head-on in a horror crash in the state's central west on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the crash on the Mid Western Highway, near Woodstock, about 4pm.

Two people travelling in one vehicle and one person in the other vehicle died at the scene.

A crime scene has been established.

The Mid Western Highway is closed in both directions, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.

More to come

Originally published as Three dead in horror crash

cowra fatal traffic crash mid western highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: M’boro motorcyclist busted doing 192km/h

        Premium Content VIDEO: M’boro motorcyclist busted doing 192km/h

        News He was stopped near Bauple in a 100km/h zone

        Sunrise star headed to Coast for business summit

        Premium Content Sunrise star headed to Coast for business summit

        News The Fraser Coast Business Summit is one of a number of initiatives being rolled...

        Fraser Coast para-athlete aces National Athletics Championship

        Premium Content Fraser Coast para-athlete aces National Athletics...

        News Setting an open and under 20s record for long jump, Ethan Parry refuses to let his...