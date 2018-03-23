Menu
MORE GOLD: Ashleigh Moller (pictured), Blake Hancock and Glen Richters are in Tamworth tonight for the New South Wales title race. Alistair Brightman
Motor Sports

Three drivers chase New South Wales title at Tamworth

Matthew McInerney
by
23rd Mar 2018 11:51 AM

MARYBOROUGH Speedway regulars could claim three podium finishes at the New South Wales speedway karts title at Tamworth on Saturday.

Ashleigh Moller, Blake Hancock and Glen Richters are at the home of the Big Golden Guitar, where they compete against the best karts drivers in pursuit of more silverware to add to the glowing collection.

"I'd be confident all three can get on the podium,” Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said.

Ashleigh is the current Queensland champion, and the majority of drivers set for the NSW title's are those of which she has beaten before.

Hancock is the reigning Queensland and Australian champion, but while he certainly has the skill he will need to ensure his kart stay in top knick come start time.

Richters bought the kart in which Hancock won his two titles. It will give the driver an extra injection of speed to an already proven performer.

All three drivers will race Saturday night.

