Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been left with critical injuries following a two-car accident in Brisbane's south early this morning.
A man has been left with critical injuries following a two-car accident in Brisbane's south early this morning.
Crime

Three to face court after alleged robbery in Maryborough

Blake Antrobus
by
13th Jan 2019 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRIO of young adults will face court after an alleged robbery in Maryborough.

Police were called to an address in Bryant St about 8pm on Friday night after reports of three adults entering the home.

Police allege the victims were threatened with a baseball bat and had their mobile phones and some of their clothes stolen.

A 21-year-old man, 20-year-old woman and 19-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday and charged with robbery.

All three will face Maryborough Magistrates Court tomorrow.

More Stories

Show More
fccrime fcpolice fraser coast police maryborough maryborough magistrates court robbery
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Three car crashes on Fraser Coast roads

    Three car crashes on Fraser Coast roads

    News Multiple people have been taken to hospital following three car crashes on Fraser Coast roads this weekend

    • 13th Jan 2019 11:05 AM
    POPPINS PROOF: QLD town dismisses NSW rival's P.L Traversty

    premium_icon POPPINS PROOF: QLD town dismisses NSW rival's P.L Traversty

    News Bowral needs a spoonful of reality in its claims to Poppins prestige

    • 13th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    Farmer: 'Someone will be eaten by a croc'

    premium_icon Farmer: 'Someone will be eaten by a croc'

    Offbeat He is adamant crocodile tracks appear on his property.

    Our Fraser Coast top primary schools revealed

    premium_icon Our Fraser Coast top primary schools revealed

    News Find out who the highest ranking school in the region was

    Local Partners