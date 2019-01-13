Three to face court after alleged robbery in Maryborough

A man has been left with critical injuries following a two-car accident in Brisbane's south early this morning.

A TRIO of young adults will face court after an alleged robbery in Maryborough.

Police were called to an address in Bryant St about 8pm on Friday night after reports of three adults entering the home.

Police allege the victims were threatened with a baseball bat and had their mobile phones and some of their clothes stolen.

A 21-year-old man, 20-year-old woman and 19-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday and charged with robbery.

All three will face Maryborough Magistrates Court tomorrow.