Three Fraser Island missions for rescue chopper

Mission 1 to Fraser Island on the weekend.

Mission 1 to Fraser Island on the weekend. Lifeflight Media

TWO out of the three people assessed by rescue paramedics were airlifted to hospital after a busy weekend on Fraser Island.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man in his 30s from the northern part of Fraser Island to Hervey Bay Hospital suffering a medical condition on Sunday at 8.15am.

Mission 3 to Fraser Island on the weekend. Lifeflight Media

A spokesman from RACQ Lifeflight said as the crew landed at the hospital to handover the patient at 10.50am, they were called back on Fraser Island.

A woman suffering a cardiac condition on the western side of the island was also flown to Hervey Bay Hospital arriving just before 2.30pm.

Mission 2 to Fraser Island on the weekend. Lifeflight Media

A trail bike rider, who had injured his foot while riding on a Fraser Island track on Saturday morning about 9.30am on the western side of Fraser Island, was also assessed by the aeronautical medical team however did not require hospital treatment.