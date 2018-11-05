Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mission 1 to Fraser Island on the weekend.
Mission 1 to Fraser Island on the weekend. Lifeflight Media
News

Three Fraser Island missions for rescue chopper

Jessica Lamb
by
5th Nov 2018 9:51 AM

TWO out of the three people assessed by rescue paramedics were airlifted to hospital after a busy weekend on Fraser Island.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man in his 30s from the northern part of Fraser Island to Hervey Bay Hospital suffering a medical condition on Sunday at 8.15am.

Mission 3 to Fraser Island on the weekend.
Mission 3 to Fraser Island on the weekend. Lifeflight Media

A spokesman from RACQ Lifeflight said as the crew landed at the hospital to handover the patient at 10.50am, they were called back on Fraser Island.

A woman suffering a cardiac condition on the western side of the island was also flown to Hervey Bay Hospital arriving just before 2.30pm.

Mission 2 to Fraser Island on the weekend.
Mission 2 to Fraser Island on the weekend. Lifeflight Media

A trail bike rider, who had injured his foot while riding on a Fraser Island track on Saturday morning about 9.30am on the western side of Fraser Island, was also assessed by the aeronautical medical team however did not require hospital treatment.

fraser coast fraser island hervey bay hervey bay hospital lifeflight rescue helicopter
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Visa changes to bring flood of backpackers

    premium_icon Visa changes to bring flood of backpackers

    News AS FARMS struggle to fill vital jobs, changes to the rules around working visas are expected to bring thousands more backpackers to Australia, for longer.

    Borrowers to get hit with interest rate shock

    premium_icon Borrowers to get hit with interest rate shock

    Money The Reserve Bank has not raised the cash rate since 2010

    • 5th Nov 2018 1:08 PM
    Pregnancy weight guidelines spark fat-shame fears

    premium_icon Pregnancy weight guidelines spark fat-shame fears

    Health Maternity advocates fear some will be unfairly stigmatised

    IN COURT: Maryborough motel murder accused

    premium_icon IN COURT: Maryborough motel murder accused

    Crime A 22-year-old man is facing one charge of murder.

    Local Partners