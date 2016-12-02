Three Hervey Bay Seagulls fly to Coomera 9s

AN OFF-SEASON tournament is not a hassle for a man like Joel McCrea.

During winter, McCrea is one of Hervey Bay Seagulls' best, but throughout the year he is a CrossFit gun.

The drive to eat right and keep fit has the hooker in tip-top shape ahead of the Coomera 9s this weekend.

McCrea will be joined by two premiership-winning teammates in halfback Clinton Horne and fullback Alex Braun when they line up for the Velocity All Stars, but said he expects a rough return to the format.

"I haven't played Nines since high school, and with the heatwave I think I might burn out by the end of it,” McCrea said. "I'm pretty excited to play a few games of footy with a few of my mates. It will be good to catch up with them all.”

McCrea missed the Seagulls' grand final win due to suspension, and said he was keen to get the ball in his hands again.

The comp starts tomorrow.