Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

IF YOU love having a beer then you may be interested in the three historic Maryborough hotels for sale.



The Lamington Hotel, the Engineers Arms Hotel and the Royal Hotel are all on the market in a rare opportunity for prospective business owners.



Kristoffer Sonter from Ray White Real Estate is overseeing the sale of the Lamington Hotel, with the price tag $1.995 million.



Located on Ferry St, the hotel has been operating since 1864 and includes a bistro, drive-thru bottle shop and beer garden.



Mr Sonter said there had been plenty of interest in the hotel since it went on the market.



Currently employing 13 staff, Mr Sonter said the current turnover for the business was about $2.9 million.



The property is made up by four buildings, including two motels, the pubs and a Queenslander-style house.



Meanwhile the Royal Hotel in Kent St is still up for grabs, with the price available on application.



Originally known as the Bush Inn in the 1850s, the Maryborough landmark also encompasses a gym, a restaurant and function area and a 30 room motel in addition to the bar.



Current owners Joseph and Robyn Lorenz said they are looking to retire.



Mr Lorenz said he had been working in the industry for 42 years and it was time to relax.



The Engineers Arms Hotel is also looking for a new owner.



The Hotel, located on the corner of Kent and March streets, was renovated by former owner Anne Nioa before it changed hands last year.



Now the business is back on the market, with First National Real Estate in Maryborough overseeing the sale of the property.



Real estate agent Ash Payne said there was always interest in the Engineers Arms when it was on the market.



He said all offers of $400,000 and above would be considered for the historic hotel, which was built in 1889.

