Three in custody and one on the run after police pursuit

A man is taken into custody on the Flinders Hwy.

A MAN accused of storming a house and stealing a sword and machete from an Ayr property was last night on the run from authoritiesafter leading police on a pursuit south of Townsville.

The man, who was left barefoot and shirtless, was able to evade capture while his three accomplices were taken into custodywhen their getaway car had its four wheels deflated by road spikes on the Flinders Highway at Oak Valley.

Police confirmed earlier yesterday the group forced entry into an Ayr property about 11am and took a sword, a machete andother property.

The group was seen running from the house.

No one was home at the time of the break-in.

Officers later spotted the vehicle at a Giru service station and tracked it to the Flinders Highway, where they tried to interceptit a number of times.

Police deployed stingers along the highway, Townsville Police Inspector Damian Irvine said.

"The vehicle has been spiked, all four tyres have deflated and it has pulled over," he said yesterday at the scene.

Three people were taken into custody, including two women, one of whom was pregnant, and the 18-year-old father of her child.

A fourth person, a 19-year-old man, escaped capture and ran across the neighbouring railway line and fled into bushland.

Police used the dog squad to try to find the man but were only able to find his shirt.

A sword was found in the vehicle, which police confirmed had false number plates.

Police said a stranger who lived in the Wulguru area picked the man up from the side of the road and dropped him off at aset of shops and he fled into nearby streets.

It's understood the man had no shirt and was covered in scratches.

A heavy police presence swarmed the Wulguru area yesterday afternoon but they were unable to find the man. Police were expectedto follow up with the man's associates overnight in an attempt to find him.

The 18-year-old from Ayr was last night in the Townsville watch-house but no charges had been laid.

A 16-year-old woman had last night been released and will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act. Thesecond woman, 20, was taken into custody and inquiries are continuing.