Three injured following collision in Maryborough

One of the cars is removed from the crash scene at Maryborough.

THREE people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Maryborough.

The two car crash happened at the corner of North and John St in the Heritage City about 3.15pm on March 9.

Police said a white van was travelling southbound on John St and was about to turn right on North St when it collided with a black 4WD that was travelling northbound on John St.

Emergency services said the people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Fire crews also attended the scene.

Traffic was reduced to one-lane for 15 minutes before the road was reopened.