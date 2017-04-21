Three levels of govt to converge on Howard

THREE levels of government are set to intersect on the small town of Howard - a first for the small Fraser Coast town.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft and councillor James Hansen, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and member for Hinkler Keith Pitt will be attending the Burrum District Community Centre in Howard from 5.30pm tonight as part of a community forum on government issues.

Burrum District Community Centre president Fae Wilson said the forum would be an opportunity for people of the district to ask direct questions relating to all three levels of government.

"The first time it's been done on the Fraser Coast; having a community forum will all levels of government in attendance,” she said.

"It's a great opportunity for people to get any questions relating to the governments Australia-wide.

"A number of questions put in writing, and the federal issues include things like unemployment, NBN, pensions, work for the dole.

"It's not only about the local issues, but also the bigger issues on state and federal levels - things the average person is concerned about.”

The forum will run until 7.30pm, with questions taken from the floor.

Mr Saunders said he was looking forward to getting out into the community.

"It's good to interact with the community; it should happen more often, letting people get the answers directly from politicians,” he said.