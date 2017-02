THREE men have been arrested on Friday night after an altercation allegedly erupted outside a Scarness hotel.

The incident happened about 7pm.

A police spokesman said the altercation allegedly started when one of the men had an argument with security outside a venue.

Police were called and the incident escalated from there.

The spokesman said none of the men, who were aged in the 40s and 50s, had weapons.

The men had been charged with obstructing police and public nuisance, the spokesman said.