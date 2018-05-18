Three men busted with marijuana after Bay house searched

A DRUG bust at a Pialba address last month landed three people in court.

The young men, who are all from Pialba, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday after they were busted with marijuana on April 20.

Police found 396g of marijuana in Angus Liam Dickson's bedroom when they searched the home about 7.30am.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge described this quantity as a "significant amount" and Dickson, 19, was fined $1500.

Brayden Jay Worthy, 20, was caught with two shopping bags filled with finely chopped marijuana, a clip seal bag with six marijuana buds, and a water pipe.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling told the court Worthy had on him a total of 265g of marijuana.

Worthy also received a $1500 fine.

Jacob Hayden Parker, 23, was found with two water pipes, three glass pipes, and a gram of marijuana.

He was fined $450.

Dickson was also punished in the court appearance for breaking a window of a Torquay ice cream shop on April 7 with his right hand.

He suffered cuts from the smash and was taken to hospital by a passer-by.

Dickson was fined $300 for the wilful damage and ordered to pay $855.50 for the window.

None of them had a conviction recorded.