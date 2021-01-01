Three men in hospital after separate crashes

Three men were taken to hospital across New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in separate incidents. Photo: File.

As for every big night on the Fraser Coast paramedics were on call for New Year’s Eve to respond to emergencies.

Throughout the day they assessed three patients involved in separate car accidents and each was taken to hospital.

Maryborough West

Just before 6am New Year’s Day a man was involved in a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway and Walker St.

He was transported to hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

Torquay

Another man suffered only minor injuries after the car he was in crashed into a pole on Boat Harbour Dr at 10.17pm Thursday.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

Maryborough

Just before 1.30pm Thursday crews attended a crash between a car and bicycle at Saltwater Creek Rd and Sydney St Maryborough.

A man, believed to be the cyclist, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious but stable condition with complaints of abdominal, back and leg pain.

It comes as a 35-year-old woman died in Bundaberg overnight when her car crashed into a tree.

The incident happened just before 9pm along Bucca Road, near Stevens Road.

The woman died at the scene.