Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Three more charged over Surfers stabbing death

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
25th Sep 2020 7:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Three more people have been charged over the murder of a Beenleigh father in Surfers Paradise on Wednesday night.

It brings the number of people charged over the incident to five.

A 24-year-old Surfers Paradise man has been charged with one count of murder and three counts of assault.

Gold Coast stabbing victim Raymond Harris. Photo: Supplied
Gold Coast stabbing victim Raymond Harris. Photo: Supplied

A 19-year-old Surfers Paradise woman and a 32-year-old Rocklea man have both been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

All three people will appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

Raymond Harris died after he suffered a stab wound during an incident on Cavill Avenue, in the heart of Surfers Paradise about 9pm on Wednesday.

The other men charged were a 21-year-old man from Tinana and an 18-year-old from Pimpama.

The were each charged with one count of murder and three of assault.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Three more charged over Surfers stabbing death

More Stories

court crime gold coast murder stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Second death in weeks at scene of alleged murder

        Premium Content Second death in weeks at scene of alleged murder

        News It’s been an unsettling few weeks for neighbours

        Why two-week wait in quarantine was worth it for newcomers

        Premium Content Why two-week wait in quarantine was worth it for newcomers

        Lifestyle They are among many southerners migrating to the Coast

        ‘Spritely’ 94-year-old recognised for war service

        Premium Content ‘Spritely’ 94-year-old recognised for war service

        News Country town’s walking, talking encyclopaedia honoured