New details for flights linked to CQ coronavirus cases

As more and more flight routes are added, both domestic and international, increasing pressure is put on airports abilities to handle them. Picture: Evan Morgan

As more and more flight routes are added, both domestic and international, increasing pressure is put on airports abilities to handle them. Picture: Evan Morgan

UPDATE, 9.30AM: SEAT numbers have been released for Mackay and Proserpine passengers who were in close contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient.

Three days after listing an Emirates flight to Mackay and a Virgin flights in to Proserpine, Queensland Health has disclosed which passengers were close to the COVID-19 cases.

Passengers in seats 12 to 16 on Emirates flight EK5901 from Brisbane to Mackay on Wednesday, March 18, will need to self-isolate for 14 days and have been urged to contact a doctor immediately if unwell.

Five rows of passengers on Virgin flight VA1115 from Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast Airport, which landed on Friday, March 20, are also advised to self-isolate.

Those seated in rows 16 to 20 on the Proserpine flight should contact health authorities immediately if you have not already been given instructions from a public health officer.

Further details have not been released for passengers aboard Virgin flight VA1118 from Proserpine to Brisbane on Sunday, March 22.

Queensland Health said the seats in close contact with the patient were "not yet determined".

Public contact tracing alerts will be removed from the list after 14 days if they are no longer applicable.

If you were on the relevant flights and in the rows listed, phone 13 HEALTH immediately if you have not already been given instructions from a public health officer.

Emirates

EARLIER: NEW flights linked to the Mackay region have been added to Queensland Health's contact tracing list.

An Emirates flight to Mackay and two Virgin flights in and out of Proserpine are among those on the growing number of public alerts as the state battles the virus crisis.

Some passengers on Emirates flight EK5901 from Brisbane to Mackay on March 18 will need to self-isolate for 14 days and will be urged to contact a doctor immediately if unwell.

Virgin flight VA1115 from Brisbane to Proserpine on March 20 and Virgin flight VA1118 from Proserpine to Brisbane on March 22 have also been highlighted.

Seat numbers on these flights that were close to a confirmed coronavirus case are not yet listed.

Public contact tracing alerts will be removed from the list after 14 days if they are no longer applicable.

If you were on the relevant flights and in the rows listed, please contact 13 HEALTH immediately if you have not already been given instructions from a public health officer.

This coronavirus article is unlocked and free to read in the interest of community health and safety. For full access to our journalism - and to download the digital edition of the newspaper as it is printed every day - subscribe here

For the latest news on coronavirus, click here