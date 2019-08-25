Menu
People have been arrested following a police incident in Brisbane on Saturday night.
Crime

Three nabbed after two-hour, cross-town pursuit

by Thomas Morgan
25th Aug 2019 7:26 AM
POLICE have arrested three people after a dramatic, cross-town pursuit through dozens of suburbs which lasted over two hours.

It is alleged that the incident began around 9.30pm when a person stole a woman's handbag from a chair at a restaurant in Graceville, in Brisbane's southwest.

The alleged thief then used car keys in the handbag to steal the victim's car, before a pursuit ensued.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle was abandoned at some stage for another vehicle, and the alleged thieves were tracked going from Graceville to Stafford and Brisbane Airport on Brisbane's northside, before winding up at Chandler in Brisbane's southeast.

Authorities tracked the chase by PolAir.

The police spokeswoman said the chase came to an end on Old Cleveland Rd, Chandler at around 11.40pm when spikes were deployed.

Three people were subsequently taken into police custody, the spokeswoman said.

