Three new floating walkways for Fraser Coast

THREE new floating walkways are set to be installed at Urangan and River Heads, with the contract for the works to be awarded soon.



Main Roads and Ports Acting Minister Steven Miles said two new floating walkways would be installed at Urangan Boat Harbour and another one at River Heads boat ramp.



"These new floating walkways will be great additions to these popular ramps and will help reduce congestion and assist with boat launching and retrieval activities, especially at busy times," Mr Miles said.



"It will also improve pedestrian accessibility, particularly for children, people with a disability and the elderly entering and leaving vessels at the ramp.



Mr Miles said both boat ramps at Urangan Boat Harbour would be widened to allow for the floating walkways to be installed down the middle of the ramp with two lanes each side.



"River Heads boat ramp will receive a full rebuild of the existing ramp to meet current standards with the floating walkway to be installed on the downstream side of the ramp," he said.



"The Palaszczuk Government recognises the importance boating and fishing plays in the lives of this community and we're committed to provide better facilities for boaties.

"To reduce costs we will combine these projects into one contract, with both upgrades expected to be completed by early 2018."

Final costings will be known once the tender is awarded.

The project is funded by the Palaszczuk Government's Marine Infrastructure Fund.

"In the 2016 budget, we provided a $30 million boost to the Marine Infrastructure Fund over two years - that means $15 million worth of new and upgraded boating infrastructure in 2017/18 across Queensland," Mr Miles said.