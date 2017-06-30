Three-peat as Ramada Hervey Bay wins TripAdvisor award

RAMADA Hotel manager Peter Beard can think of no better stars than his staff and guests - especially with the latest award from TripAdvisor.

Hervey Bay's Ramada Hotel and Suites has received another TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for their hospitality services - the third time in a row the business has received the award.

The award is given to businesses who maintain a consistent score above four stas on the travel website's review section, with the hotel now having a four-star rating.

For Mr Beard, who has run the hotel for the past four years, the latest award shows the hard work over the last three years has paid off.

"The award shows that people are coming back to the region and are investing in it, and that draws tourism,” Mr Beard said.

"It's almost like a badge of honour; when you get these awards you know your standards stay as well.”

Mr Beard said much of the credit went to the staff, whose efforts were the reason they received the awards in the first place.

"It's important we do our part to promote the area,” he said.

"I think it's important for Hervey Bay to get out there and show we have great accommodation.”