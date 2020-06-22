Menu
File photo of a Queensland ambulance. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
UPDATE: Three injured in forest rollover near Gympie

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
22nd Jun 2020 2:30 PM
UPDATE 3.15PM:

THREE people have been transported to Gympie Hospital following a single car crash at Toolara. 

A woman in her 40s, a woman in her 20s, and a male teenager were in the car when it crashed on Maryborough-Cooloola Rd at 1.50pm. 

Two of the three patients suffered facial injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said, while all three had potential spinal damage. 

 

EARLIER 2.30PM: 

PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a single vehicle rollover at Toolara involving three people.

They were called to the crash on Maryborough-Cooloola Rd just before 2pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

 

No one appears to be in a serious or critical condition, the spokesman said, but assessment of the patients continues at the scene.

