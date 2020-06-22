UPDATE: Three injured in forest rollover near Gympie

UPDATE 3.15PM:

THREE people have been transported to Gympie Hospital following a single car crash at Toolara.

A woman in her 40s, a woman in her 20s, and a male teenager were in the car when it crashed on Maryborough-Cooloola Rd at 1.50pm.

Two of the three patients suffered facial injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said, while all three had potential spinal damage.

EARLIER 2.30PM:

PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a single vehicle rollover at Toolara involving three people.

They were called to the crash on Maryborough-Cooloola Rd just before 2pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

No one appears to be in a serious or critical condition, the spokesman said, but assessment of the patients continues at the scene.