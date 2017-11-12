Three people rescued after getting stuck in rip at Bay

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THREE people have been pulled to shore after becoming stuck in a rip at a Hervey Bay beach.



The incident happened outside the flags near Hervey Bay Surf Club on Saturday.



Surf Life Saving services co-ordinator Julie Davis said the three people had been pulled about 200m out to see after being caught in a rip outside the flags at Torquay beach.



A young member of the Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club, who has only just received his bronze medallion, pulled the three people back to shore.

#RESCUE Surf lifesavers have rescued 3 swimmers outside the flags at #HerveyBay 🐳 pic.twitter.com/UWgyo0XuyL — Surf Life Saving QLD (@lifesavingqld) November 11, 2017



Surf Lifesaving Queensland regional manager for the Wide Bay Capricorn Craig Holden said it was a timely reminder that even quiet, calm beaches like those in Hervey Bay could have hidden dangers.



He urged people to swim between the flags, adding that the beach was manned seven days a week by members of the Surf Life Saving Club.



Mr Holden said as we head into the warmer months, it made the task of keeping people safe much easier if people stayed between the flags at the region's beaches.

