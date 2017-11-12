Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Three people rescued after getting stuck in rip at Bay

Carlie Walker
by

THREE people have been pulled to shore after becoming stuck in a rip at a Hervey Bay beach.

The incident happened outside the flags near Hervey Bay Surf Club on Saturday.

Surf Life Saving services co-ordinator Julie Davis said the three people had been pulled about 200m out to see after being caught in a rip outside the flags at Torquay beach.

A young member of the Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club, who has only just received his bronze medallion, pulled the three people back to shore.


Surf Lifesaving Queensland regional manager for the Wide Bay Capricorn Craig Holden said it was a timely reminder that even quiet, calm beaches like those in Hervey Bay could have hidden dangers.

He urged people to swim between the flags, adding that the beach was manned seven days a week by members of the Surf Life Saving Club.

Mr Holden said as we head into the warmer months, it made the task of keeping people safe much easier if people stayed between the flags at the region's beaches.
 

Related Items

Show More
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

OPINION: Immersing ourselves in the tales of veterans

OPINION: Immersing ourselves in the tales of veterans

On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, people all around the world fall silent.

Woman bitten in dog brawl

Ambulance. Emergency Services. September 2017

The woman was bitten on the thigh and hand.

Cigarette sparks panic in Bay home

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services Fire Fighters.

Tissues in the bin caused flames to arise.

My story: I love being a GP in a small town

Dr Katie Gardner is happy to be back in a regional centre.

MY STORY: I followed my dream and changed career paths

Local Partners