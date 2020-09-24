Three people to face court on drug charges

THREE people will face court on the Fraser Coast after being charged with drug offences this month.

About 3am on September 14, police stopped a car on the Bruce Highway at Aldershot for a breath test.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found drugs and drug utensils inside the car.

Police spoke with the driver, a 25-year-old Sunshine Coast man, regarding the items and as a result, he was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on November 26.

Earlier the same day, police attended an address in Kent Street, Maryborough about 8.30am in relation to another matter.

While at the location, police found cannabis and drug utensils.

As a result police conducted an emergent search of the property and spoke with a 19-year-old woman at the address.

Police charged the woman with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

She is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on November 24.

Also on September 14, Howard police officers stopped a vehicle along Gympie St in Torbanlea about 7.45pm for a roadside breath test and due to the manner of the driving.

As a result, police carried out a breath test and a search of the vehicle and allegedly found drugs and drug utensils inside the car.

Police spoke with the driver, a 30-year-old Maryborough man, regarding the items and as a result, he was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 22.