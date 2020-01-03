Three simple steps to overcome an attacker

BE PREPARED: Three vital, yet simple tips to protect yourself in the event of an attack.

BE PREPARED: Three vital, yet simple tips to protect yourself in the event of an attack.

SADLY, attackers who pray on the weak and innocent are far too common in this day and age.

A victim of assault is not only left to recover from the physical injuries but also the type of emotional trauma that is felt by their family, friends and the entire community.

With 20 years in the British Army and having run a martial arts school since 2007, Martin Day teaches people of all ages and fitness levels how to be better equipped in the event of being attack.

He said there is no reason why someone couldn't take down an attacker who is twice their size.

"It continues to really open my eyes, in society we are trained that older people are easy victims," he said.

"But it's not true, they are so capable.

"They can look after themselves."

He said it is all about getting the attacker off balance.

"Every human being's default is to go back to their balance," he said.

"You can't do anything else.

"During that split second, that is the time to neutralise them."

The self defence instructor shared three vital, yet simple tips to ensure you don't become the victim of another brutal attack.

Step one was simply to be aware and avoid any dangerous situations.

"Rely on your gut instinct, it's never wrong" he said.

"It's been in-built in us for 1000s of years, we should listen to it more."

Once you have left the comfortable surroundings of your own home, there were ways of being on the front foot against attackers.

"It's about having situational awareness," Day said.

"Identify the entry and exit points and if there is any other people in the area."

If you are unable to avoid the situation and you have no choice but to retaliate and get physical, Day said it was important to be prepared.

"If you've got to fight your way out, look at what is available to you," he said.

"If you remember that Sydney attacker last year, someone used a milk crate to restrain him.

"That was very quick thinking."

And finally, the self defence instructor said where you are positioned can play a pivotal role in avoiding an attack.

"Don't allow anybody to invade your personal space," Day said.

"If someone gets in too close and it feels uncomfortable, they can attack you from that short range.

"Make sure they are at least two paces away."

Martin Day will be hosting a weapons self defence course on Saturday, February 1 at the Noosa Leisure centre.

The course will show participants how to protect themselves against an attacker armed with a weapon.

For more information on the course and to book your place phone 5442 7849.