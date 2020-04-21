Menu
The Maryborough home, located in Ann St home was built in 1883.
The Maryborough home, located in Ann St home was built in 1883.
Three stunning historical homes now on the market

Carlie Walker
by
21st Apr 2020 1:00 PM
THREE stunning historical homes in Maryborough are currently up for sale.

Watson House in Churchill St was built in about 1910 by Maryborough dentist Harry Watson and his newly wedding wife.

It is within walking distance to the central business district and boasts ornate fretwork, leadlight windows and all the beautiful fixtures and fittings of the era.

Watson House in Churchill St is for sale.
Watson House in Churchill St is for sale.

Standing on a 2046m2 allotment, the home has juliet balconies and impressive rotunda-style formal area.

The home has five bedrooms, a sleepout and  two bathrooms.

Price is by negotiation.

One of the oldest homes in Maryborough, Cawallin, located in Ann St, was built in 1883.

It has an inground pool and a modern kitchen.

It stands on a 2428m2 block close to the centre of town, with four bedrooms, high ceilings and polished hardwood floors throughout.

The home is priced at $495,000.

In Elizabeth St, Fairview, built about 1882, is located high on the banks of the Mary River.

Featuring stunning views, the home was built for one of Maryborough's timber pioneers, Robert Hart of the Wilson, Hart and Bartholomew Sawmill.

The landmark home in Elizabeth St was built in the 1880s.
The landmark home in Elizabeth St was built in the 1880s.

The home has a wrap-around veranda and has been restored and maintained to offer modern living as well as its historical charm.

Situated on a 3025m2 block, it has landscaped gardens, an inground pool, stained glass leadlighting, five fire places and four bedrooms, with main with an ensuite.

It is priced at $940,000.

