Three taken to Bay hospital after multi-bicycle incident

Three cyclists were injured in Urangan.

UPDATE, 7.45AM: A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said an incident that left multiple cyclists injured in Hervey Bay had been caused when one of the cyclists fell, causing others to get caught up in the crash.

She said the incident did not involve any other vehicles.

Three people were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after the incident in Urangan on Friday morning.

The incident happened on Boundary Rd about 6.30am.

