Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three cyclists were injured in Urangan.
Three cyclists were injured in Urangan.
News

Three taken to Bay hospital after multi-bicycle incident

Carlie Walker
by
26th Mar 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 7.45AM: A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said an incident that left multiple cyclists injured in Hervey Bay had been caused when one of the cyclists fell, causing others to get caught up in the crash.

She said the incident did not involve any other vehicles.

Three people were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after the incident in Urangan on Friday morning.

EARLIER: Three people have been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital, two with head and shoulder injuries, after a multi-bicycle incident in Urangan on Friday.

The incident happened on Boundary Rd about 6.30am.

It is unknown how the incident occurred.

More to come.

More Stories

fccrash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

        Premium Content New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

        News Visitors can store food, bait, berley, fish, iceboxes as well as rubbish items like soiled nappies inside these lockers or in vehicles, away from dingoes

        INTERVIEW: Aussie country music star speaks ahead of Brolga visit

        Premium Content INTERVIEW: Aussie country music star speaks ahead of Brolga...

        News Every week he gets emails from fans, telling him one of his songs was played at the...

        Cops kicked, scratched as drunk teen loses it over phone

        Premium Content Cops kicked, scratched as drunk teen loses it over phone

        News A big night out ended in big trouble with police

        Where Coast’s new off-leash dog parks will be

        Premium Content Where Coast’s new off-leash dog parks will be

        Council News Check out current spots and future plans.